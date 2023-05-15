San Diego professor part of team helping to train teachers in 'life-saving work' for LGBTQ youth

Despite the fear that can cloud the work to create LGBTQ-safe schools for students, advocates and supporters have the research necessary to break through that fear and help California's LGBTQ youth find support and safety in school.

"Sadly, a majority of K-12 educators across our state, I think many of them see the need and want to do something, but they don't know what the laws and policies are on LGBTQ inclusion, so they fear doing this work because they don't want to make a mistake, they don't want to get in trouble, they don't want to get a parent or caregiver upset," said Vincent Pompei, an assistant professor in the doctoral program for educational leadership at San Diego State University. "The great news, though, is that we have amazing laws that are rooted in empirical research and well-established research on what we can do as adults who care about children and youth to ensure that LGBTQ young people thrive."

In 2019, Assembly Bill 493 (known as "The Safe and Supportive Schools Act") was adopted by the state after being authored by Mayor Todd Gloria, who was an Assembly member at the time. It cites research from a Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network (GLSEN) report documenting that more than 70 percent of LGBTQ students across the country reported name-calling or threats based on their identity, leading to school absences and lowered academic performance. The bill encouraged training for educators on resources to support LGBTQ students who are experiencing bullying, harassment, discrimination, or rejection at school or at home. The state's department of education put together an advisory committee, including advocacy organizations and educators, to create online training courses for school faculty.

Pompei, who's a member of this state committee, previously worked as the national director for the Youth Well-Being program at the Human Rights Campaign, a national LGBTQ advocacy organization. He took some time to talk about the importance of creating LGBTQ-affirming school environments and what teachers and adults can do to support the LGBTQ youth they interact with, and some of his own personal experience as an LGBTQ youth in need of safe and affirming adults. (This interview has been edited for length and clarity. )

Q:"The Safe and Supportive Schools Act" instructs teachers and staff to receive training on the resources available to LGBTQ students who are on the receiving end of bullying, harassment, discrimination, or a lack of acceptance at school or at home. Where are you and the committee in the development of these online training courses?

A:I am not an official spokesperson for the California Department of Education and I'm not an official spokesperson for this committee, [but] I am happy to discuss and acknowledge the incredible work that this committee is doing. There will be several modules and they'll be scaffolded so that an individual could continue to build their level of knowledge and expertise. They will also be by topic, so an individual, perhaps, who has already had some training on this and maybe they already have a good wealth of knowledge, could take specific modules to expand or accelerate their knowledge in a specific component, topic, or theme of LGBTQ-inclusive schools. We have been meeting as a committee for about a year, but that comes with establishing rapport and looking at the field: What's out there? What could we borrow from? What do we need? What are the needs for a needs assessment? We have a limited amount of money, so which topics and themes are the most critical? So, we took a while to establish that. Now, we're getting into the next phase, which is that we're going to start writing the modules. Then, there'll be a technology component to take that and then build these interactive online learning modules, and they will be available online for anyone who would like to learn more.

Q:What is the material being covered in these courses, and how did you decide on what to focus on for educating faculty and staff?

A:From my perspective, it was really bringing in all of our collective experience working in this space, working with schools all up and down the state, and knowing where the gaps are and where the challenges are, and taking a deep look at the data. Where are the current and emerging challenges facing LGBTQ young people today? Then, how do we mitigate that? How do we fill the gap? How do we equip and empower educators with the knowledge, attitudes, and skills necessary to ensure that our students in California aren't represented in the data that we continue to see?

One [example] is law and policy and one is on terminology. The reason terminology is important is that there are so many misconceptions and biases, negative propaganda about LGBTQ, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, and what these terms mean and what they don't mean. The fact is, because of historic biases and misconceptions about these terms, individuals tend to sexualize them or think that they mean something sexually explicit. Oftentimes, schools will hesitate doing this work, or even avoid it, because they're worried that maybe these terms do mean something sexually explicit, so therefore are not appropriate to focus on when working with children. Or, 'I'm worried about how a parent or caregiver may respond if they know that we're working to create an LGBTQ-affirming school.' The fact is, these terms do not mean anything sexually explicit. When we ask LGBTQ adults, many of them confirm that they first became aware of their LGBTQ identity in early elementary school, way before they even knew what sex was, before they knew what anything sexually explicit was. These terms are simply identity. I'll speak for myself: as educators, if we know that there are systemic misconceptions and biases about a student population that is leading to high rates of bullying, harassment, intimidation, and that's leading to mental health challenges, even suicide risk, it's incumbent upon us as educators to actually talk about these terms and identities even more, so that we have an opportunity to chip away at those biases that are leading to these kinds of negative, persistent data that we see related to LGBTQ students and their experiences in school. Basically, it's going to be talking about terms and terminology for the purpose of addressing misconceptions and biases. This is just one example of one of the planned learning modules.