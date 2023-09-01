San Francisco and L.A. failed to reduce pedestrian deaths. One girl's killing shows why

The sounds will haunt Michelle Svelti forever.

She and her boyfriend were talking in her San Francisco apartment when they heard a loud bang outside. Then came the screams.

They rushed to the window and saw that an SUV had slammed into a pole at an intersection where vehicle traffic from a nearby freeway ramp crosses a light-rail line.

A little girl in a red dress was trapped underneath, her stroller completely wrapped around the SUV.

"The parents were holding her and wailing — it was the worst sound I've ever heard," Svelti said.

Svelti's boyfriend ran downstairs to help as she recorded video on her phone, hoping that it could help detectives. Good Samaritans rushed to lift the car.

The father and 4-year-old child were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The girl did not survive.

After the Aug. 15 crash, San Francisco officials scrambled to make fast improvements to reduce conflicts between turning cars and pedestrians in the crosswalk at 4th and King streets, one of the city's most dangerous intersections.

"It took someone to die for them to change anything," said Fran Taylor, who tied a plush animal to a tree with a yellow ribbon at the site of a community memorial.

But San Francisco, like Los Angeles, has spent the better part of a decade making such changes as part of an ambitious pledge to reduce traffic-related deaths to zero. Neither city is close to achieving that goal.

In fact, last year was the deadliest on San Francisco's streets since the city committed to Vision Zero in 2014 — 39 people, including 20 pedestrians, were killed in traffic crashes, according to the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Authority. On average, 30 people die and more than 500 are severely injured in the city's streets each year, leaving San Francisco far from reaching Vision Zero by its initial goal of 2024.

"These deaths and injuries are unacceptable and preventable," said Erica Kato, the chief spokesperson at SFMTA. "We know a lot about what the path looks like to achieve Vision Zero. We need streets that move people, not cars. And we need cars to slow down to save lives."

San Francisco was the second city in the nation to implement Vision Zero, an initiative originally created in Europe to eliminate pedestrian fatalities and major injuries.

California cities including Los Angeles soon followed in the quest to make communities more pedestrian-friendly. But traffic-related crashes have climbed since the pandemic, reaching a 16-year high in 2021, and officials statewide now need to reevaluate how to address street safety and meet the initiative's ambitious goals.

In California, where speeding is one of the leading causes of traffic deaths and severe injuries, officials have been working to lower the speed limit on some problematic roads.

Assembly Bill 43, passed in 2021, allowed city officials to lower speeds by 5 mph in districts with high commercial activity. More than 40 streets in San Francisco lowered limits to 20 mph, with 23 more corridors expected to follow in the fall. In Los Angeles, officials reduced speed limits on 77 street segments, including 28 corridors with high injury rates.

A 5-mph decrease may not sound like a lot, said Jodie Medeiros, executive director of the nonprofit Walk San Francisco, but it makes a difference when 90% of San Francisco streets enforce a 25-mph speed limit. A person struck by a vehicle traveling 40 mph has a 20% chance of surviving, according to the SFMTA. The survival rate increases to 90% if the vehicle is going 20 mph.

"Our bodies can only withstand so much impact," Medeiros said. "If we reduce the average speed by just a few miles per hour, it's going to reduce injury collisions by percentage points, and that's exactly what we need to do."

San Francisco has made efforts to do just that. The Slow Streets program, adopted in December, limits non-local traffic in certain residential areas to fewer than 1,000 cars per day and slows down speeds to about 15 mph by adding turn restrictions, speed humps and pavement markings.

Slow Streets has decreased crashes in residential areas by 48%, officials said. But drivers there are still going upward of 15 mph, leaving the most vulnerable road users feeling unsafe in their neighborhoods.

"I can't imagine what San Francisco would be like if we didn't have a policy like Vision Zero," Medeiros said. "But do I think that the city is doing enough? Definitely not. The city could be doing more and faster."

A week after the deadly crash at 4th and King, drivers trumpeted their horns as transit officers, who weren't there earlier in the month, blew their whistles and tried to soothe the traffic. The SFMTA has also moved to reduce the southbound right-turn lanes from two to one and change the traffic signal to show turning drivers a yellow arrow instead of only a green light, to call attention to people in the crosswalk.