San Francisco archbishop calls protesters who knocked down Junipero Serra statue in San Rafael a 'violent mob'

All that remains is the concrete base.

A statue of Junipero Serra in San Rafael was pulled down Monday by protesters with the Coast Miwok tribe.

The 6-foot-tall statue of the 18th century Catholic saint, who founded nine of California's 21 missions, stood in the garden of the Church of Saint Raphael at the Mission San Rafael Arcangel for decades before it was was painted red and knocked down.

The Coast Miwok organized the so-called "Red Paint Rally" on Indigenous Peoples' Day to protest Serra, who was part of the Spanish effort to convert Indigenous people in California to Catholicism and European culture.

"The only problem was their way of doing it was to imprison, enslave the Natives of California," the tribe said in a statement. "Those who escaped and were caught were beaten, some to death. They were responsible for many deaths, even as far as putting sick in with sick (the diseases), they wanted them either converted or gone."

Videos posted online of the demonstration show people pulling down the statue with ropes.

Church leaders leaders were not asked by the tribe to remove the statue prior to Monday's demonstration, Mike Brown, a spokesman for the Archdiocese of San Francisco, told the Marin Independent Journal.

San Francisco Catholic Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone called the toppling of the statue a "mindless" act by "a small, violent mob."

"This kind of behavior has no place in any civilized society," Cordileone said in a statement. "While the police have thankfully arrested five of the perpetrators, what happens next is crucial, for if these are treated as small property crimes, it misses the point: the symbols of our faith are now under attack not only on public property, but now on our own property and even inside of our churches. We cannot allow a small unelected group of lawbreakers to decide what sacred symbols we Catholics or other believers may display and use to foster our faith. This must stop."

He acknowledged that the indigenous people suffered under Europeans but argued that Father Serra is the wrong symbol "of those who wish to address or redress this grievance."

The Coast Miwok inhabited the general area of modern Marin County hundreds of years ago with the earliest recorded account of the tribe dating back to 1579 "in a diary kept by Chaplain Fletcher aboard Sir Francis Drake's ship, which landed in Marin County that year," according to the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria, a federation of Coast Miwok and Southern Pomo groups.