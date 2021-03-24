San Francisco Asian woman attacked in brutal robbery while walking home from church

A San Francisco woman was the victim of a robbery Sunday.

The woman, identified by KGO as Clarisse, a 33-year-old Asian woman, was walking home from church with a friend when three unidentified individuals targeted her Sunday afternoon on Polk and Bush streets.

A member of the trio grabbed her handbag, but she held on; as a result, the suspects punched her in the face three times. And as they were making their way to the getaway car, she held on — even though the attackers drove away, forcing her to hold on to the car while it careened down the street. The car sped up, and she was knocked off the car and hit the pavement. Bystanders rushed to her aid. She was later treated for her injuries.

Her friend, 53, was kicked repeatedly trying to help secure the purse.

Benjamin Freemantle, a principal dancer at SF Ballet, recorded the incident and shared the footage of the robbers' escape with SFGATE.

When asked about the harrowing attack, Clarisse offered words of kindness and generosity, and added that she's indebted to her faith in God: "Know that you're loved, know people are there to help you," she told KGO.

"I know it's hard now but we need to get back and have people in work and school so they are productively occupied," she added.

It remains unclear if Clarisse was targeted for her race. The robbery took place a mere day after crowds showed up in droves to anti-racism protests throughout the Bay Area.

San Francisco police ask anyone with more information to contact the SFPD tipline, 415-575-4444.