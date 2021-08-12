San Francisco authorities seek 'egregious coyote feeder'

San Francisco authorities are calling on the public to help identify a woman who has allegedly fed wild coyotes in the city, an act that can lead the animals to lose their fear of humans.

San Francisco Animal Care & Control said in a statement Wednesday that it has received reports of feeding in multiple areas and shared an image of an individual whom the agency has identified as "a particularly egregious coyote feeder."

The image was captured on a camera on Bernal Hill and shows a woman with a platter of meat sitting on the ground as she feeds a coyote.

"The same person allegedly feeds coyotes in other locations around the city," the agency said. "If anyone can identify this person, please call Animal Care & Control at 415-554-9400."

Coyote sightings are common in San Francisco, where the animals dot the urban landscape, building dens and raising young in pockets of vegetation tucked among neighborhoods. Nextdoor neighborhood groups are filled with stories of coyotes killing cats, and Instagram is flooded with images of coyotes sauntering S.F. streets. While the animals are nocturnal, photos often show them out and about in broad daylight.

Wild coyotes are naturally shy and avoid humans, but they can become comfortable around people if they are fed intentionally.

An aggressive coyote alarmed several parkgoers in Golden Gate Park in the past year, and authorities said there were five reports of an animal charging toddlers. After an ongoing investigation, federal authorities captured and killed the animal.

Despite signs telling people to not feed coyotes, Animal Care & Control said people consistently and illegally gave the coyote food, so it lost its natural fear of humans. The agency explained feeding coyotes "creates dangerous situations when animals learn to approach people as they seek an easy handout."

Feeding wild animals is illegal, and anyone caught in the act could face fines of up to $1,000 and/or jail time, the agency said.

"People need to stop feeding wild animals" said Virginia Donohue, executive director of the agency, in a statement. "Continuing to defy the law — and common sense — will lead to a person getting hurt and an animal being destroyed."