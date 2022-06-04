San Francisco chef Dominique Crenn involved in new fine dining horror movie 'The Menu'

This week, a trailer dropped for an upcoming psychological horror movie called "The Menu," starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Ralph Fiennes and Nicholas Hoult. In the film, Taylor-Joy and Hoult play a young couple who "travel to a remote island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises," according to the synopsis.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/CAWZMssP3gM">Click here to view this embed</a>.

San Francisco Michelin-starred chef Dominique Crenn served as chief technical consultant for the film, working to create the on-screen cuisine, according to Deadline.

"So excited for this, and so grateful to have been a part of it," the Atelier Crenn chef shared on her Instagram.

"The Menu" is the feature directorial debut of Mark Mylod, known for his work on HBO's "Succession." The trailer doesn't give too much away, but Fiennes as chef Slowik channels the presence of an unnerving cult leader, his kitchen staff's chorus of "Yes, chef!" echoing eerily around him. Taylor-Joy plays the role of the skeptic, while other restaurantgoers (Hoult in particular) appear completely enamored by the swanky experience.

There's no telling exactly what "shocking surprises" are simmering under the surface here, but my bet is on something Hannibal-esque. A shot of scissors being stabbed violently into a hunk of meat feels like a hint.

"The Menu" is scheduled for release Nov. 18, 2022.