San Francisco Chronicle photographer robbed at gunpoint

SAN FRANCISCO — A San Francisco Chronicle photographer was robbed at gunpoint on Friday afternoon in West Oakland, California, during an assignment, the newspaper reported.

The robbery came on the heels of the death of a security guard, who was shot Nov. 24 in Oakland while protecting a KRON4 News reporter from an attempted armed robbery. Kevin Nishita died Nov. 27 from his injuries.

Multiple suspects stole two cameras from The Chronicle photographer on Friday around 3:30 p.m. and drove away, according to the newspaper. The photographer was not injured.

“Any incident in which a person is robbed of their possessions at gunpoint is incredibly troubling,” Chronicle Editor in Chief Emilio Garcia-Ruiz said. “We are relieved that our colleague was not physically injured. We are a part of this community, and we will not retreat from providing the news and information it needs.”