San Francisco college student reported missing after 'erratic' trip to Irvine found dead

Christopher Liang was confirmed dead on Saturday evening after the 2020 Tesla sedan he was driving was found overturned in a ravine near Panoche Road west of I-5 just outside of Los Banos, Tony Botti, a public information officer for the Fresno County Sheriff's Office, told SFGATE on Sunday evening.

Police arrived on the scene of the crash at approximately 6:40 p.m. after receiving a tip from a witness and discovered the vehicle on its roof. Firefighters subsequently searched the car and found Liang's body inside, according to a press release from the California Highway Patrol.

Liang was driving westbound at an undetermined speed when the vehicle "ran off the road for an unknown reason" and fell down a cliff, the press release said, adding that the license plate was matched with a missing person case that was being investigated by the Irvine Police Department. The crash occurred sometime between Feb. 28 and March 5.

Mar. 4, 3:11 p.m. A San Francisco college student has been reported missing for nearly a week after what his brother described as an "erratic" trip from the Bay Area to Southern California.

Christopher Liang was last heard from Feb. 28, hours after he rented a car and began his trip from San Francisco to Irvine, his brother Jerry wrote in an Instagram post Thursday. At around 5 p.m., Christopher said he was in the central California town of Firebaugh, Jerry said.

But since then, Christopher has not been in contact with anyone — and has missed classes and the return window for his rental car, a white Tesla Model 3 with the license plate number 8RNC906. Jerry Liang confirmed in an interview with SFGATE that Christopher is a student at the University of San Francisco; he is a senior majoring in business.

"Since then, his phone has been inaccessible and social media inactive," Jerry wrote on Instagram in a post that has since received nearly 7,000 likes. "He has broken plans he's made with friends in Irvine."

Jerry also said that the "erratic nature of this trip," combined with his brother's "mental health issues," "has made our family extremely concerned for his safety."

A possible clue Jerry discovered was that the Tesla his brother was driving was malfunctioning.

"The Tesla malfunctioned for, what, 20 minutes," he told SFGATE. "That's something that one of Chris's friends was able to tell me because my brother was complaining to [him] about it."

The location of the Tesla is also unavailable, Jerry added. It is typically accessible via a mobile app.

Further compounding Jerry's concern, he writes in the Instagram post, is inconsistencies between San Francisco and Irvine police managing the case.

"Because Chris could be anywhere between Irvine and San Francisco, no local police department is really willing to take charge of this case, so then [it's] been really hot potato between different departments and different units."

A spokesperson for San Francisco police told SFGATE the department was unaware of the case, and a police report was filed with Irvine police.

"I am at my wit's end and am now reaching out to the public for help," Jerry concluded in his Instagram post.

___

(c)2022 SFGate, San Francisco

Visit SFGate, San Francisco at www.sfgate.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.