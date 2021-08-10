San Francisco Commissioner Jon Jacobo resigns after rape accusation

Note: This story contains allegations of sexual assault that may be upsetting to readers and survivors of sexual violence.

Tenants rights activist and Stanford alumna Sasha Perigo accused prominent San Francisco political figure Jon Jacobo of rape in an Aug. 6 social media post. Jacobo, who has denied the allegations, resigned from the city Building Inspection Committee "effective immediately," he said later that day.

In a seven-page document including text messages, police documents and medical summaries released on Twitter on Friday, Perigo alleged she had been raped by Jacobo on April 4. (SFGATE does not typically identify victims of sexual assault unless they have chosen to come forward publicly.)

"When I got home, I crawled under my covers and laid there for hours before finally gaining the courage to tell a few loved ones what happened to me," she wrote in the document.

"If you don't know Jon, I guess you're lucky," she wrote earlier. "He's a prominent figure in the San Francisco political scene, and, like many rapists, he's known for being a really nice guy."

In a statement shared to Twitter that same day, Jacobo said, "I believe every woman needs to be heard. I believe every victim of trauma needs to be heard, and the process of speaking out is a part of healing and justice. And I am deeply saddened by the deep pain being experienced by Sasha Perigo, which she says I caused."

He said his "memory of these events is different than her memory."

"I believed then, as I do now, that our relationship was completely consensual," he said. "In April, we attempted a restorative process and I will continue to work to understand why and how she feels I caused her harm."

Jacobo said he was taking a leave of absence from work and resigning from the Building Inspection Commission "effective immediately."

Perigo, who did not respond to a request for comment, also wrote, "He has not only pushed boundaries with other women in the past, but was continuing to do so, weeks after we had talked," but did not provide any additional details regarding the other women.

Jacobo was the commissioner of San Francisco's Building Inspection Commission, as well as vice president of the Calle 24 Latino Cultural District. He is also the Health Committee Chair at the SF Latino Task Force and the Director of Community Engagement and Public Policy at the housing nonprofit TODCO Group.

Previously, he worked as the California Latino Press Secretary on the Bernie Sanders presidential campaign and served as a legislative aide to District 6 Supervisor Jane Kim.

Jacobo did not respond to a request for further comment, nor did the Building Inspection Commission, Calle 24, the SF Latino Task Force or the TODCO Group.

In a statement shared to Twitter, San Francisco Supervisor Shamann Walton said, "My thoughts go out to the victim for her courage and bravery for speaking out on this awful situation that no one should ever experience. We must support women who are victims of sexual assault. These are very serious allegations against a City Commissioner."

"One of the reasons I kept this story to myself for so long is that I didn't want to hurt Jon by coming forward," Perigo concluded in her document. "I cared about him deeply, and I'll forever be heartbroken that someone I once admired could violate me in this way.

"But moving on means accepting that Jon isn't the person I thought he was. I need to free myself from the burden of shielding him from consequences."

People who have been sexually assaulted can find resources at the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800-656-4673.