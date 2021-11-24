San Francisco declares water shortage emergency, asks residents to conserve

The San Francisco Public Utilities Commission on Tuesday declared a water shortage emergency and is calling on nearly 3 million of its customers in San Francisco and three other Bay Area counties to take shorter showers and conserve water.

The commission voted unanimously to approve a commitment to voluntary reduce the city's water consumption on the whole by 10%, compared to water use from July 2019 to June 2020.

This news comes after two consecutive winters marked by dry conditions. The 2021-2022 rainy season got off to a wet start with two atmospheric rivers soaking the region, but the past week has been dry and there's no significant rain in the forecast.

"With California still experiencing devastating drought and the uncertainty around this rainy season, we need to make tough decisions that will ensure that our water source continues to be reliable and dependable for the future," Mayor London Breed said in a statement.

"Year after year, San Franciscans step up to conserve our most precious resource, resulting in one of the lowest water usage rates in California, and during this critical time, I know that our city will once again meet the call to reduce water use," she said.

The commission supplies water to San Francisco residents and wholesale water to customers in portions of Alameda, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties. The declaration asks for a 5% reduction in water use in San Francisco and 13.7% among wholesale customers. The reductions are based on fiscal year 2019-2020 levels, the commission said.

San Franciscans are among the most efficient water users in the state. SF residents use on average 42 gallons of water per person, per day, less than half of the statewide average of about 90 gallons, the commission said. Wholesale customers use an average of 63.4 gallons per person per day.

"We are in a drought with far-reaching consequences, and it has become clear we all need to do even more to address it," SFPUC General Manager Dennis Herrera said. "San Franciscans have been doing their part and have some of the lowest water usage in the state. This emergency water shortage declaration will help all of our customers pull together and move in the same direction."

As part of the declaration, the commission will implement a 5% "temporary drought surcharge" for retail water and wastewater customers. The surcharge takes effect on April 1, 2022, and will be lifted once the emergency declaration ends.

Part of the declaration of emergency will also include a water conservation public awareness campaign consisting of media advertisements in multiple languages, urging customers to take action to conserve water like fixing leaky toilets, installing low-flow fixtures, and reducing outdoor water usage, city officials said.

Over the summer, California Gov. Gavin Newsom asked all California residents to reduce water usage by 15%. According to the federal U.S. Drought Monitor map, 80% of California is in extreme drought.

Bay City News contributed to this story.