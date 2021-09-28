San Francisco explains why Warriors players must be vaccinated, but not visiting teams

The city of San Francisco's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for large indoor events — which will force Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins to miss home games at Chase Center unless he gets vaccinated — does not apply to unvaccinated players on visiting teams.

Some have found it strange that the city's mandate applies only to Warriors players and not opposing players who are reportedly unvaccinated, such as the Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving or the Washington Wizards' Bradley Beal. Attempts to explain the discrepancy have largely painted the question as a legal and jurisdictional issue and not a policy choice on behalf of the city. ("Because [visiting players] are not employees of a company that is under the city's limits, the rules don't currently apply" reads a paragraph from a recent piece in The Athletic.)

However, the city's health department currently requires bars, gyms and restaurants to screen customers for proof of vaccination, regardless of whether that customer lives in the city or not. The health department is also using its authority to mandate masks, physical distancing and testing for out-of-town unvaccinated players, which strongly suggests it has the ability to bar unvaccinated opposing players from Chase Center if it so desires.

When SFGATE asked the San Francisco Department of Public Health why the vaccine rule does not apply to visiting teams, the health department cited "practical limitations" and the city's "fragile economic recovery" — but not any legal constraints.

"Our primary focus at this stage of the pandemic is to get as many people who live, work and study in San Francisco vaccinated as we can," the department said in a statement to SFGATE on Monday. "That's how we're going to get through this. Vaccination remains the gold standard for COVID-19 prevention. The potential for transmission increases with regular exposure. For performers or athletes coming once to a large venue, we can decrease risk with testing, masking, and distancing for that one-time event.

"It is much more difficult to sustain all those non-vaccine measures over time for performers who regularly work in San Francisco. We're also mindful of our fragile economic recovery and the practical limitations of trying to place requirements on out-of-state athletes or performers who are not based here and only briefly visiting. Our Health Order is designed to protect public health and strike the right balance."

The NBA has previously said it will defer to all local rules regarding COVID-19 vaccines for players, though the league did decide to require vaccines for coaches and team staff. There's seemingly nothing stopping San Francisco from barring unvaccinated visiting players from games if it desires to do so.