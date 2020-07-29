San Francisco fire still burning 24 hours later

A massive fire that ignited Tuesday morning in San Francisco's Mission District and tore through multiple buildings was still burning 24 hours later, officials said.

Firefighters were soaking hot spots with water Wednesday morning to prevent flare ups at the scene of the blaze that impacted a two-block area between 13th and 14th streets and South Van Ness and Folsom.

"The San Francisco Fire Department will be on scene of this fire for an estimated two to three days," said SFFD Lt. Jonathan Baxter.

Baxter explained that two buildings collapsed on top of one another and the hot spots are within the "layers upon layers of debris."

"It's foreseeable that we'll have to do what we did with Pier 45 and bring heavy machinery out there to move the debris and get this completely extinguished," said Baxter, referring to another large conflagration at a warehouse on the bay in May.

The Mission District fire ignited at about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday near the Central Freeway, and quickly escalated from a two-alarm fire to a five-alarm incident impacting six structures.

More than 150 firefighters battled the blaze that created tall flames and pumped out a towering cloud of black smoke.

Baxter said Wednesday morning that two buildings burned to the ground and the others were damaged. A few of these may need to be demolished, while others were moderately damaged.

Falling power lines and transformers impeded firefighting efforts and knocked out power in the area.

"PG&E equipment has been damaged by the fire and crews will begin to make repairs as soon as it's safe to do so before customers can be restored," PG&E said in a statement.

One firefighter was injured and was transported to San Francisco General Hospital, before being released in the afternoon. Baxter said he is doing well.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Baxter said the department is looking into whether the Tuesday fire is linked to a mattress fire in a homeless encampment in the same area Monday night. He added rumors are spreading on social media that the fire was caused by PG&E equipment or was started near a San Francisco Sheriff's Department building are false.

"This fire didn't start near the Sheriff's Department at all," he said. "There's been talk of the PG&E transformers ... They fell as a result of this fire."

Amy Graff is the news editor for SFGATE. Email her: agraff@sfgate.com.