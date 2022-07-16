San Francisco firefighter falls down elevator shaft in fire at house listed for $15 million

A San Francisco firefighter fell down an elevator shaft while battling flames at a waterfront mansion in the city's exclusive Sea Cliff neighborhood early Friday, officials said.

The firefighter was rescued after the fall and was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the San Francisco Fire Department said.

The fire broke out at 4:25 a.m. at 224 Sea Cliff, a home that was recently on the market for $15 million. The property is now in contract, according to Zillow. (The home's listing agent didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.)

The coral-colored Mediterranean home is somewhat famous as it was formerly owned by real estate tycoon and art swindler Luke Brugnara, who was convicted of fraud after he had five crates of artwork worth $11 million delivered from an art dealer to 224 Sea Cliff in 2014 and refused to pay, SFGATE previously reported. Brugnara was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Built in 1925, the property includes seven bedrooms, six bathrooms, formal living and dining rooms, a wine cellar, a top-floor family room, two fireplaces and a pathway leading to a secluded cove.

The fire was contained by 4:44 a.m. The fire department didn't say how much damage was done to the house. The cause is under investigation. Nobody was displaced due to the blaze, the department said.