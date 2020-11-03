Subscribe

San Francisco firefighter struck by hose, critically injured

ASSOCIATED PRESS
November 3, 2020, 6:49AM
Updated 4 hours ago

SAN FRANCISCO — A San Francisco firefighter was critically injured Monday while fighting a fire in a high-rise building, authorities said.

Matt Vann, a six-year veteran, was hit by a hose line, knocked over and struck his head at about 3:30 p.m. while on the street responding to a fire on the 19th floor of a building at 55 Spear Street, fire officials said.

Vann was unconscious and stopped breathing. He listed in critical condition at San Francisco General Hospital, Fire Department Lt. Jonathan Baxter said.

Video showed a hose tangled under a bus, KGO-TV reported.

A Muni bus was travelling through the route at the time of the accident and authorities were investigating whether it may have struck the hose. The bus didn't have any passengers.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency is coordinating with the Fire Department on the investigation, spokeswoman Kristen Holland said.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine