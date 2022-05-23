San Francisco firefighters and police deliver twins in car en route to hospital

Firefighters and police in San Francisco helped deliver twins early Friday morning.

The parents were on the way to UCSF Medical Center at Mission Bay when they ran out of gas and called 911, Lt. Jonathan Baxter, a spokesperson for the San Francisco Fire Department said.

Police arrived on the scene at 1:50 a.m. and found the mother delivering a baby. When firefighters arrived, a second baby was on the way.

"A lot of people don't know that police officers take training that includes childbirth and in SF they get expanded care in basic first aid and childbirth," Baxter said. "Everyone knew exactly what to do. They comforted the parents who were anxious and worried."

The family and the new babies were transported to the hospital.

Baxter said that police put gas in the car out of their own pockets and drove it to the hospital where they left $20 cash in the car to help pay for more gas.

"Lots of good stuff that happened with this," he said. Two wonderful children were brought into our world with a lot of care and compassion around them and their parents."