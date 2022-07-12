San Francisco Giants partner with Vitalant to boost blood donations with T-shirt giveaway

In an effort to reduce a critical blood supply shortage, Vitalant is partnering with the San Francisco Giants to offer a free Giants T-shirt with every Bay Area blood donation through July.

Available for donors at the Vitalant’s Santa Rosa blood bank, as well as five other Bay Area donation centers, the T-shirt reads “I Bleed Orange & Black” above the Giants logo on the front, and the words “Blood Donor” below the Vitalant logo on the back.

“We have a longstanding relationship with the Giants, they have been super supportive over the years,” said Kevin Adler, Vitalant’s communications manager. “Every year they allow us to use their logo and co-brand a T-shirt to motivate and encourage people to give, and we’re extremely grateful for that.”

Summer is typically the most difficult season for blood supplies, according to Adler. With people taking vacations and students — a large portion of region’s donor base —out of school, “blood is going out faster than it is coming in,” Adler said.

The blood bank is looking for all types of blood, and donors don’t need to know their blood type to help. Donors who meet all eligibility requirements can be as young as 16 with parental consent, and there is no upper age limit. There is no waiting period to donate after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine or booster.

The Vitalant blood bank in Santa Rosa is located at 3505 Industrial Drive. For more information, and to schedule a donation, go to bit.ly/3yEnwsy.