San Francisco house explodes, burns, collapses on itself

SAN FRANCISCO — At least one civilian and one firefighter were injured after a San Francisco home exploded and caught fire Thursday morning, blowing out nearby windows and rattling residents of a quiet neighborhood.

The cause of the explosion and fire are under investigation, said Capt. Jonathan Baxter of the San Francisco Fire Department in a statement. The explosion was reported around 9:20 a.m. and the fire was extinguished before noon, he said. There is no threat to the public, he said.

UPDATE: MEDIA, AS REQUESTED DIGITAL MEDIA FROM SFFD-PIO FOR USE 3-ALARM FIRE 1700 BLOCK 22ND AVE pic.twitter.com/SNgXMQ87vS — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) February 9, 2023

A person was found outside the house with serious injuries and was taken to a hospital. It's unclear if that person was a visitor or resident. Authorities are also trying to find another occupant of the home who is unaccounted for, said Baxter.

The firefighter was also taken to a hospital but for minor injuries.

Images from the fire department and aerial footage show the house completely collapsed on itself.

UPDATE: Media, as requested here are videos from SFFD-PIO for use. https://t.co/r6qJpcwOTU pic.twitter.com/YQPFZPTkYX — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) February 9, 2023

San Francisco Fire Chief Jeanine Nicholson told San Francisco's ABC affiliate KGO-TV that the explosion lifted the house off its foundation. She said it destroyed the house on one side and damaged the house on the other.

Pacific Gas & Electric crews have not found any gas leaks, said Jason M. King, utility spokesperson, in an email.

King said crews also found no indications of a gas leak when the company conducted a leak survey of the property in October.