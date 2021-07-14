San Francisco makes parklets program permanent

The parklets that popped up all over San Francisco to accommodate outdoor dining and shopping at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic are here to stay.

Supervisors voted Tuesday in favor of a revised version of the Shared Spaces ordinance that allows businesses to operate outdoors permanently in spaces built on sidewalks and parking spaces.

The legislation, co-sponsored by supervisors Ahsha Safaí, Rafael Mandelman, Catherine Stefani and Matt Haney, regulates the program, establishing everything from permit fees to an application and permit process.

Under the ordinance, fees won't be introduced for two years. After this time period, chain stores will be required to pay a fee up to $3,000 a year for a single parking space, while small businesses can apply for fee waivers, according to KTVU.

"Shared Spaces brought back life and excitement to our neighborhoods during an incredibly challenging time. It has been wonderful to see friends and families enjoying their community and supporting their local businesses," Mayor London Breed said in a statement. "By taking the necessary steps to make Shared Spaces permanent, we are providing another lifeline for local businesses to thrive and creating a clear path forward towards rebuilding our economy as San Francisco recovers from COVID-19."

Supervisors talked at length about concerns around vandalism and illegal activity that can occur in parklets overnight, and in response, Safaí introduced an amendment to the ordinance allowing businesses to close parklets from midnight to 7 a.m., according to KTVU. Supervisors approved the amendment.

"We are thrilled that the Shared Spaces legislation, with some key amendments submitted by Supervisor Safaí, that make this program work for restaurants, their staff and our community, has passed at the Board of Supervisors today," said Laurie Thomas, executive director of the Golden Gate Restaurant Association and owner of Rose's Cafe. "We would like to thank Mayor Breed for her unwavering leadership on this groundbreaking policy, the members of the Board of Supervisors who supported this, the city departments and their staff for all the hard work to make this come together, and the residents and advocates who worked to share their perspectives."

Sharky Laguana, president of the San Francisco Small Business Commission, called the decision to keep parklets the biggest change to San Francisco's land use since the 1906 earthquake. "I am extremely happy," Laguana wrote on Twitter. "We have a permanent Shared Spaces program. Outdoor dining is here to stay."