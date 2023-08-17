San Francisco man alleges anti-gay discrimination after bloody assault in Guerneville hotel room

Isaac Featherston says he was attacked and potentially drugged by a man he met during a visit to the Russian River town in April. Since then, Featherston has been waiting for law enforcement to find the man — but he’s not optimistic justice will be served.|
MADISON SMALSTIG
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 17, 2023, 4:02PM
Updated 2 minutes ago

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence, you can contact:

Family Justice Center of Sonoma County: 707-565-8255

Verity: 707-545-7273

National Sexual Assault Hotline: 800-656-4673 or online.rainn.org

Isaac Featherston found joy in reuniting with friends during Independence Day weekend in Guerneville.

It made for a “great, gay time,” he said. It also was healing.

But there were moments when he had to confront the reasons he had avoided one of his favorite haunts in the three months prior.

In early April, a man brutally beat the 40-year-old San Francisco resident inside Featherston’s Guerneville hotel room. The attack left him nearly unrecognizable.

More than four months have passed since the assault, yet no suspect has been identified. That’s despite video surveillance and witnesses who say they interacted with the man Featherston said attacked him.

Featherston said he believes Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office deputies bungled the case. He said deputies did not effectively communicate with him, failed to follow up on the information he provided and neglected to promptly collect evidence.

He also says he was discriminated against by Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies because he is gay.

Featherston has since filed a complaint with the Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Outreach, a civilian watchdog agency charged with oversight of the Sheriff’s Office, alleging he experienced discourtesy, neglect and bias-based policing.

The Sheriff’s Office denies the allegations and said investigators have done their due diligence and conduct, “every investigation completely and fully, regardless of a victim’s sexuality, race, etc.,” Sheriff’s Office Deputy Rob Dillion said in an email.

The assault took place in the close-knit west county town, which has long been a haven for LGBTQ+ individuals, especially as anti-queer sentiment rises across the nation.

His experience, he said, has soured his image of the area, no matter how many times he may return.

The attack

On April 9, during the final night of Featherston’s weekend in Guerneville, he was shooting pool, drinking and talking with a man he met at McT’s Bullpen.

The man introduced himself as Jordy, mentioning upfront that he was straight — married with two kids, in fact, and another on the way.

Featherston told The Press Democrat he had no intention of engaging in sexual activity with the man.

“It was not discussed at all,” he said.

They later visited Rainbow Cattle Co., a nearby gay-friendly bar, until about 1 a.m. They then went to Featherston’s room at R3 Hotel for a nightcap.

They shared a drink, and while Featherston was in the restroom, the man poured another. They continued chatting until Featherston suddenly blacked out.

When he came to, he felt as if he was being beaten from every direction, he said.

Though his memory is foggy, Featherston said at one point the man was straddling him while holding his neck and pinning his arm down. The man was threatening to kill him.

Featherston had been stripped of his clothing.

Eventually, Featherston was able to escape. He ran into a couple — San Francisco residents Chris Knight and Celso Dulay — he had met earlier and who had accompanied him to McT’s Bullpen. They took him into their room and called 911.

Featherston seemed wobbly and disoriented, according to the couple. He had bruises covering his body and blood dripping down his legs.

When first responders arrived, one of the first things a deputy said was to ask Featherston to cover himself. Dulay told The Press Democrat he felt the comment was curt, and Featherston added it felt insensitive to be asked that as he sat there bleeding, swollen and in pain.

“The tone in which they addressed me that night was a bit disparaging and derogatory,” he said. “It was just very callous and not very sensitive to the situation.”

The deputy then asked what happened, but Featherston struggled to convey the details.

He was taken by ambulance to Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital.

Deputy Joseph Nouguier, who was named in Featherston’s complaint, later indicated in his report that Featherston had difficulty forming clear thoughts and smelled of alcohol. He classified the case as a “simple assault,” a misdemeanor.

The investigation

When deputies responded, they questioned Knight and Dulay.

Knight said he told the deputies several times he believed Featherston had been drugged based on his behavior.

The scene in Featherston’s room was chaotic. A fridge and side table were knocked over, legs of a desk chair were broken and clothing was scattered everywhere, Knight said.

Later that day, April 10, deputies returned to R3 to obtain surveillance footage.

Video showed the alleged assailant leaving Featherston’s room — shirtless and wearing black pants — about 20 seconds after Featherston ran out of the room, according to the Sheriff’s Office report, which Featherston sent to The Press Democrat.

The man was seen talking to a guest in a room two doors down. He went between that room and Featherston’s room three times.

According to the report, the guest told deputies he had heard a “commotion” in Featherston’s room and told a man outside his door to quiet down. He recalled the man said Featherston bit him.

It was not clear why the man had visited the guest’s room.

About three minutes after Featherston fled the room, the man exited fully clothed and wearing a hat. He threw an item into a koi pond inside the hotel — it was later discovered to be Featherston’s phone — and jumped over the front gate.

He took off in a vehicle, but deputies could not make out a license plate from the footage. Though, deputies gathered a rough description of the man.

The night after the assault, Featherston visited the Sheriff’s Office substation in Guerneville, across from McT’s Bullpen.

He told Nouguier that the man said he worked for a lumber company and would visit town for a couple weeks at a time.

The deputy noted in the report that he would attempt to locate the suspect and, if so, would prepare a supplemental report.

The investigation, the report concluded, was “suspended pending further leads.”

There have been no indications the assault was a hate crime, Dillion said.

He said the department could not comment on the ongoing investigation, including the status of supplemental reports and why the earlier report said the investigation had been suspended. The Press Democrat’s request for body-cam footage of the initial interaction between Featherston and the deputy was denied.

Dillion said deputies are pursuing the case as they would any other.

The report

Featherston said he believes the investigation has stalled for a couple reasons — including the fact the man claimed he is only in town occasionally, as Featherston told police — but he largely attributes it to a lack of effort by the Sheriff’s Office.

His doubts emerged when deputies first questioned him on the night of the assault, and they intensified when he visited the sheriff’s substation.

Deputy Nouguier asked Featherston for a statement but did not inquire about his injuries in follow-up questions, he said. And there was no question posed regarding a description of the alleged assailant. Featherston said he had to offer the details.

Moreover, Featherston said the deputy implied he should feel bad for his defensive actions of biting the man. (Featherston said he doesn’t remember biting him.)

Dillion told The Press Democrat the deputy likely avoided asking about Featherston’s specific injuries because deputies are instructed against asking questions that may influence the reporting party’s understanding of the events.

“Not that (those interviewed) would be deceptive, but (deputies) can lead somebody into tailoring their answer to fit (the deputy’s) description. And that is what we want to try to avoid,” he said.

Dillion said he believes victims would share significant injury updates with the investigator without being prompted, if they felt the investigator skipped that in questioning.

In Featherston’s case, where the only witness cannot remember the details, the limited information may constrain the charges that deputies are able to support with evidence while building their case, Dillion explained.

Investigators also possess little physical evidence related to potential sexual assault. Featherston’s blood was not tested for drugs at the hospital after the assault, nor was his body examined for signs of sexual assault.

Featherston said he does not believe he was sexually assaulted, though the fact that he was stripped of his clothes makes him wonder.

The case’s classification of simple assault can be elevated if investigators discover it involved certain variables, such as using blunt objects or causing great bodily injury. The report states the only weapons used were hands, feet or teeth.

Featherston said there are several indicators to the contrary: a line-shaped mark on his forehead suffered during the assault, broken pieces of furniture in his hotel room and the extent of his injuries.

In an email to the deputy — her fourth — April 30, Featherston’s mother, Carla Featherston, asked about the dtermination that other weapons were not used.

“I did not have any evidence any weapons were used,” the deputy responded a day later. “I don’t have a whole lot to go on due to the fact Isaac doesn’t remember anything for the almost 2 hours they were in the room.”

Carla Featherston replied her son “does not remember because he was drugged.”

“The large swelling on his head and the knots on his skull on top of his head and behind his right ear attest to the fact he was beaten with a hard object,” she wrote.

“He is still dealing with being dizzy every time he gets up from being seated. He still has scabs on his body and has two chipped teeth. Those injuries could not have been inflicted with only fists.”

The deputy did not respond to the mother. The Press Democrat’s attempt to speak with the deputy was unsuccessful.

While deputies obtained surveillance footage from the R3 Hotel, they did not reach out to the two bars Featherston and the assailant had visited until about two months later.

McT’s Bullpen had a new manager who had no record of the staff working the night of the assault.

Neither Rainbow Cattle Co. nor McT’s had video footage at the time because of limited storage capacity of their surveillance systems.

Bob Frederick, co-owner of Rainbow Cattle Co., told a Press Democrat reporter in mid-June that deputies had not reached out regarding Featherston’s assault.

“Apparently they didn’t find it necessary to contact me,” he said. He said he’s maintained a positive rapport with the agency over his 39 years working in Guerneville.

It wasn't until after The Press Democrat spoke with Frederick on May 28 that deputies reached out to the bar, but Frederick was unsure of the exact date.

Deputy Nouguier contacted Featherston on May 21 — 43 days after the assault — to ask if he had additional information to provide. He told the deputy he had shared everything and expressed his disappointment in the investigation so far.

Featherston recalled the deputy said the investigation had stalled because they were unable to identify a license plate number on the suspect’s vehicle, and none of the deputies had recognized him.

Featherston replied that it didn't seem like enough of a reason, to which the deputy responded by expressing his “disappointment” in Featherston for not providing more information, Featherston told The Press Democrat.

The follow-up felt disingenuous, he said, and that “it was in response to something.”

In mid-June, Featherston filed the complaint with the watchdog agency.

The Sheriff’s Office will review the allegations and present their findings; the watchdog agency then audits and examines that information.

John Alden, director of the agency, said often during complaints agencies may discover their own mistakes and attempt to correct them before findings are published.

He added, it is an expectation of deputies to be courteous to people as they investigate crimes.

A sergeant working on Featherston’s IOLERO complaint told him Aug. 4 that all the items he suggested the Sheriff’s Office investigate were now completed.

Featherston said he shouldn’t have needed to suggest such things.

Dillion told The Press Democrat he is “dismayed” that Featherston alleged deputies were prejudiced against him.

“We have a number of law enforcement partners in Sonoma County, as well as our own department, that are gay and (the victim’s sexuality) does not weigh into any portion of our investigation as to whether or not we seek the truth,” he said.

The Sheriff’s Office expressed interest in addressing diversity, equity and inclusion efforts by creating a team, known as the Community Roundtable for Equity, Engagement and Diversity, aimed at community engagement and discussing equitable policing.

The aftermath

It took several weeks after the assault for Featherston to look himself in the mirror.

The wounds he experienced — bruises, a stitched lip, a scar on his leg — attracted unwanted attention.

“It felt like someone pushed me out on the main stage and turned on the spotlight and then locked the door,” he said. “And I was stuck.”

He wanted to return to his work as a surgical technologist right after the assault but took a few weeks off.

Knight, who was with Featherston the night of the assault, said the experience made him question Guerneville’s safety.

The town has a history of prominent LGBTQ+ events, such as the popular Lazy Bear Week, which caters to gay men, a large queer pride celebration, an annual Women’s Weekend tailored to lesbians, among many others. The R3 Hotel has been a cornerstone of many queer-focused events.

But Knight said, after seeing someone he knows assaulted, he does not feel as secure.

“This is supposed to be our safe space,” he said.

Jeff Bridges, R3 Hotel managing partner and general manager, said in an email he could not recall assaults similar to Featherston’s at the hotel and said it was “truly terrible Mr. Featherston was assaulted.”

Dillion did not know of comparable reports in the area.

Chris Castillo, executive director of Verity, a Santa Rosa-based organization that helps sexual assault survivors, said many cases where someone is drugged ― by substances such as ketamine or alcohol ― and assaulted don't get reported. This is because the person might not remember what happened, or they don't believe something like that could occur.

“I’m sure that happens a lot,” she said. “It’s just not recorded. So, that’s the difference.”

Members of the LGBTQ+ community are less likely to report crimes because of perceived discrimination and harassment, according to a 2015 report by The Williams Institute, a public policy research institute based at the UCLA School of Law.

Featherston said he believes the attack may have been motivated by hatred because the assailant mentioned his own sexuality multiple times.

Related: Hate crimes against LGBTQ+ individuals rising, data shows

Back to Guerneville

Featherston said he is doing much better.

While family members and friends questioned his decision to return to Guerneville over Fourth of July, he credits the weekend as an important step in his journey toward healing.

“It’s just learning and growing, and it was just part of what I need to move past this ideal,” he said.

“And it was fun,” he added. “I’m glad that I went.”

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence, you can contact:

Family Justice Center of Sonoma County: 707-565-8255

Verity: 707-545-7273

National Sexual Assault Hotline: 800-656-4673 or online.rainn.org

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.