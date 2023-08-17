If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence, you can contact:

Isaac Featherston found joy in reuniting with friends during Independence Day weekend in Guerneville.

It made for a “great, gay time,” he said. It also was healing.

But there were moments when he had to confront the reasons he had avoided one of his favorite haunts in the three months prior.

In early April, a man brutally beat the 40-year-old San Francisco resident inside Featherston’s Guerneville hotel room. The attack left him nearly unrecognizable.

More than four months have passed since the assault, yet no suspect has been identified. That’s despite video surveillance and witnesses who say they interacted with the man Featherston said attacked him.

Featherston said he believes Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office deputies bungled the case. He said deputies did not effectively communicate with him, failed to follow up on the information he provided and neglected to promptly collect evidence.

He also says he was discriminated against by Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies because he is gay.

Featherston has since filed a complaint with the Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Outreach, a civilian watchdog agency charged with oversight of the Sheriff’s Office, alleging he experienced discourtesy, neglect and bias-based policing.

The Sheriff’s Office denies the allegations and said investigators have done their due diligence and conduct, “every investigation completely and fully, regardless of a victim’s sexuality, race, etc.,” Sheriff’s Office Deputy Rob Dillion said in an email.

The assault took place in the close-knit west county town, which has long been a haven for LGBTQ+ individuals, especially as anti-queer sentiment rises across the nation.

His experience, he said, has soured his image of the area, no matter how many times he may return.

The attack

On April 9, during the final night of Featherston’s weekend in Guerneville, he was shooting pool, drinking and talking with a man he met at McT’s Bullpen.

The man introduced himself as Jordy, mentioning upfront that he was straight — married with two kids, in fact, and another on the way.

Featherston told The Press Democrat he had no intention of engaging in sexual activity with the man.

“It was not discussed at all,” he said.

They later visited Rainbow Cattle Co., a nearby gay-friendly bar, until about 1 a.m. They then went to Featherston’s room at R3 Hotel for a nightcap.

They shared a drink, and while Featherston was in the restroom, the man poured another. They continued chatting until Featherston suddenly blacked out.

When he came to, he felt as if he was being beaten from every direction, he said.

Though his memory is foggy, Featherston said at one point the man was straddling him while holding his neck and pinning his arm down. The man was threatening to kill him.

Featherston had been stripped of his clothing.

Eventually, Featherston was able to escape. He ran into a couple — San Francisco residents Chris Knight and Celso Dulay — he had met earlier and who had accompanied him to McT’s Bullpen. They took him into their room and called 911.

Featherston seemed wobbly and disoriented, according to the couple. He had bruises covering his body and blood dripping down his legs.

When first responders arrived, one of the first things a deputy said was to ask Featherston to cover himself. Dulay told The Press Democrat he felt the comment was curt, and Featherston added it felt insensitive to be asked that as he sat there bleeding, swollen and in pain.

“The tone in which they addressed me that night was a bit disparaging and derogatory,” he said. “It was just very callous and not very sensitive to the situation.”

The deputy then asked what happened, but Featherston struggled to convey the details.

He was taken by ambulance to Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital.

Deputy Joseph Nouguier, who was named in Featherston’s complaint, later indicated in his report that Featherston had difficulty forming clear thoughts and smelled of alcohol. He classified the case as a “simple assault,” a misdemeanor.

The investigation

When deputies responded, they questioned Knight and Dulay.

Knight said he told the deputies several times he believed Featherston had been drugged based on his behavior.

The scene in Featherston’s room was chaotic. A fridge and side table were knocked over, legs of a desk chair were broken and clothing was scattered everywhere, Knight said.

Later that day, April 10, deputies returned to R3 to obtain surveillance footage.

Video showed the alleged assailant leaving Featherston’s room — shirtless and wearing black pants — about 20 seconds after Featherston ran out of the room, according to the Sheriff’s Office report, which Featherston sent to The Press Democrat.