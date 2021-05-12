Subscribe

San Francisco man arrested on suspicion of robbing Valero at gunpoint

KATHLEEN COATES
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 12, 2021, 12:23AM
Updated 27 minutes ago

A San Francisco man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of robbing a gas station at the Coddingtown Mall in Santa Rosa.

The man, Sedredt Dewaynn Parmer, 47, was arrested and booked on charges of robbery and resisting, obstructing and delaying a police officer, Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Kyle Philp said in a news release.

Santa Rosa police received a call about the robbery at about 10 a.m. from the Valero station. The caller told police a man wearing a motorcycle helmet had pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money. He fled the store and drove out in a white Kia SUV, according to the release.

A Santa Rosa officer spotted a white Kia SUV near a Motel 6 and contacted the driver. The man fought back, but after a brief exchange, Parker was taken into custody by officers, police said. Officers found a BB gun inside the SUV they believed was used in the holdup, as well as a motorcycle helmet and cash, Philp said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to contact the department through www.srcity.org/CrimeTips. A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette