San Francisco man dies while skiing at Big Sky Resort in Montana

A 33-year-old man from San Francisco died while skiing at Big Sky Resort in Bozeman, Montana, last week.

The Gallatin County Coroner's Office identified the man, Nathan Ranney, and said he crashed while skiing, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported. Despite wearing a helmet and other protective gear, he died at the scene.

Surrounded by more than 5,500 acres of complex terrain, Big Sky Resort is an upscale hotel that's the second-largest ski resort in the country — and it also offers some of the most "extreme" in-bound runs in the industry. Perched on the 11,167-foot Lone Mountain, the resort created its own triple black diamond rating system to warn guests about the dangers of skiing some of its more challenging routes.

According to ski patrol at Big Sky Resort, "the methodology for designating trails as triple black diamond includes: exposure to uncontrollable falls along a steep, continuous pitch, route complexity, and high consequence terrain."

Some of the resort's more complex trails include the Big Couloir, North Summit Snowfield and Upper A-Z Chutes, which are supervised and require individuals to sign out with ski patrol, wear a beacon and ski with a partner.

No information has been released about which trail Ranney was skiing or whether it had a triple black diamond rating.