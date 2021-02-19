San Francisco man missing over a month found dead in crawl space of his apartment, police say

San Francisco police say the man missing for over a month was found dead in a crawl space of his own Mission District apartment.

The body of Christopher Woitel, 50, was discovered in a 3-foot-high crawl space above the bathroom of his apartment, police said. They believe he accessed the space via the roof, not through his own apartment.

The San Francisco Medical Examiner's Office is investigating the case. No cause of death has been released, but police say foul play is not suspected.

Woitel was last seen Jan. 8 on surveillance footage from the apartment on Guerrero Street. The footage showed him returning home, but a private investigator hired by the family said it never showed him leaving. The private investigator said the only other way out of the building was through the back door, but a review of that camera, which is triggered by motion at night, yielded nothing.

Woitel, a San Francisco resident since the 1980s, was reported missing by his mother Jan. 13. She said her last contact with him was Jan. 9 — the day after his last sighting on surveillance footage — and his bank account and credit cards had been unused since early January. Family members told the media he expressed paranoid thoughts in the days leading up to his disappearance.

"My gut feeling is something bad happened," Lara Haben, Woitel's sister, told Mission Local on Feb. 12.

San Francisco police said they initially served a search warrant on the apartment Feb. 12 but, finding no evidence of forced entry, left. Investigators from the special victims unit returned three days later and searched the crawl space, discovering Woitel's body.

"Please help us by preserving Chris' legacy in your memories," Woitel's family said in a statement. "Thank you for your love and caring supporting through these very difficult times."