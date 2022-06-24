San Francisco police arrest man who allegedly fatally shot Muni train passenger

SAN FRANCISCO— A man who allegedly shot and killed a 27-year-old man on a San Francisco subway commuter train has been arrested, police announced Friday.

Javon Green was arrested in the fatal shooting of Nesta Bowen, 27, inside a train on Wednesday and the shooting of a 70-year-old man, who was wounded, said Officer Kathryn Winters, a spokeswoman with the San Francisco Police Department.

The wounded man, who has not been identified, has been released from a hospital, she said.

Green, 26, was arrested Thursday in Pittsburg, a city about 40 miles (64 kilometers) east of San Francisco. A motive in the shooting has not been determined, Winters said.

Green was booked into San Francisco jail minutes after midnight Friday, according to jail records. He faces charges of murder, having a concealed firearm and allegations of using a firearm.