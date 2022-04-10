San Francisco police face lawsuit after allegedly profiling, detaining Black student outside school

At about 1 p.m. on March 15, a 13-year-old Black child was waiting outside Sterne School in San Francisco for his tutor to come pick him up.

Just as he was about to put his backpack inside the tutor's car, a claim filed on behalf of his family alleges, Sgt. Matthew Parra of San Francisco police allegedly ordered him to get out of the car and forcibly put his hands behind his back — and detained him for 20 minutes.

Now, the family is planning to sue the city and county of San Francisco following the altercation, with famed Oakland civil rights attorney John Burris throwing his weight behind the family.

"There was no legitimate basis to stop this young man — only that he was Black, he was African American," Burris said in a press conference Wednesday, reported Mission Local. "That in and of itself was not enough."

The claim states that Parra continued to hold the child, identified in the claim as M.C., even after the tutor explained that he had just come from class that day. That statement was further corroborated by a school counselor and Melissa Myers, the head of Sterne School, who arrived at the scene shortly after the boy was detained. A school security guard also arrived on the scene.

According to the claim, the officer was on the hunt for an individual with "black pants, a black hoody, and red shoes" — a description that the claim says M.C. did not fit. He was wearing pants with a Mickey Mouse print and black shoes with red shoelaces that day.

Security video footage posted by Burris' office shows the incident lasting for about 18 minutes; in an incident report, the officer stated that the interaction lasted for just one minute, reported Mission Local.

Following the incident, the claim reads, the boy sustained "serious emotional trauma," missing multiple days of school and developing "uncontrollable stress" and "anxiety."

The family plans to transfer their child to a school in Marin, closer to where his parents work, Mission Local reported.

"The City strives to foster trust between law enforcement and local communities," said a spokesperson for the SF City Attorney's Office in a statement to SFGATE. "We will review the claim and respond appropriately."