Subscribe

San Francisco police shoot, kill man with knife

ASSOCIATED PRESS
October 12, 2020, 7:47AM
Updated 2 hours ago

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco police fatally shot a man on Saturday night after he allegedly tried to carjack a person with a knife, authorities said.

Officers responded to a report of an attempted carjacking with a knife around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, police said in a statement. They found the man and chased him a few blocks.

During their attempt to detain him, the statement said, at least one officer fired at the man. It was not immediately clear what prompted the shooting, which was captured on body-worn cameras.

The man, whose identity had not been released by Sunday morning, was declared dead at the scene. Officers found a knife where the shooting occurred.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine