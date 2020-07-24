San Francisco prankster scores viral video with 9.9 million views

Does the pandemic have you feeling tired of everything? You're not alone.

Pigeons feel that way too, as shown in a viral video posted earlier this week from digital prankster and art director Pablo Rochat, the same guy responsible for the life-size AirPod stickers that littered the streets of San Francisco in November.

His new video shows a paper ad posted at shin-level on a pole with text that reads, "Tired of being a bird?" Below an illustration of a pigeon, the paper is slit into pull-off pieces marked with a phone number. An unidentifiable pink substance on the paper draws some hungry birds, who peck off pieces of the paper, as if they planned to take the digits back to their nests in order to use tiny telephones to call and apply for what would presumably be a pyramid scheme or low level data entry position.

His follow-up video showcases digital creativity with a series of computer desktop icons in the shape of puzzle pieces, which combine to show a happy smiling dolphin. Other recent videos include using a smartphone camera in panorama mode and used to make a hot dog look gigantic, and a throwback to the time he installed vulgar backdrops on computers at an Apple store.

Although best known for his social media videos, Rochat is also an in-demand art director with an impressive CV of clients ranging from the New York Times to Nike.

Dan Gentile is a culture editor at SFGATE. Email: Dan.Gentile@sfgate.com -- Twitter: @Dannosphere