San Francisco reports three more cases of the monkeypox virus

Three additional probable cases of monkeypox were identified in San Francisco residents, bringing the total number of cases reported to four, the San Francisco Department of Public Health said Thursday evening.

One of the individuals reported traveling within the United States recently, while the other two did not, the department said in a statement on Twitter. All three are isolating and in good health condition.

"While we are seeing a cluster of cases appearing nationally and internationally, monkeypox remains rare," the department said. "There are other contagious illnesses that can cause rash or skin lesions such as syphilis and herpes, which are much more common than monkeypox and can appear similar."

San Francisco reported its first case of the virus on June 4. The Alameda County Health and Human Services agency reported the first probable case of monkeypox in a county resident on Thursday.

The resident who tested positive had close contact with someone who also recently tested positive, the agency said.

The California Department of Public Health identified the case, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is conducting additional testing to confirm it, Alameda County health officials said.

The number of confirmed cases in California has grown to eight, but the risk of monkeypox to the general population remains low. After New York, with 11 cases, California has the second-highest number of cases in the United States, the CDC said.

The virus spreads through direct contact with body fluids or sores on an infected person, or with materials such as clothing that have touched body fluids or sores, the CDC says. It presents as a vesicular rash, similar to chickenpox, and other symptoms can include fever, headache and chills.

"Monkeypox can occasionally be deadly, especially in poor places with inadequate health care," UCSF said.

Infectious diseases expert Seth Blumberg recently said in a UCSF news story that it's easier to control monkeypox than COVID.

"For one, monkeypox is not as transmissible, unless the biology has changed drastically, and that seems unlikely," said Blumberg, an assistant professor of medicine at UCSF. "Secondly, it takes much longer for a monkeypox infection to develop within an individual and to become transmissible. Therefore, there is a greater opportunity to protect contacts. Third, monkeypox may not be very transmissible before its visible rash highlights the need for quarantine, while COVID can be transmitted before symptoms emerge and even in asymptomatic cases."