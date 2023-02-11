San Francisco resident arrested in connection with deadly house explosion, fire

Feb. 10, 10:04 p.m. — A 53-year-old San Francisco resident has been arrested in connection with the deadly explosion that rocked the Sunset District on Thursday morning, police announced Friday evening.

The person was booked for manslaughter, manufacturing drugs and two counts of child endangerment, San Francisco police said on Twitter.

Feb. 9, 7:05 p.m. — A San Francisco Fire Department K-9 unit found a body in the rubble of a house fire in the Sunset District, officials announced on Twitter on Thursday night.

The victim was unaccounted for after the morning blaze in the 1700 block of 22nd Avenue.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Feb. 9, 3:46 pm.m — A home in San Francisco's Sunset District erupted in flames about 9:30 a.m. Thursday, seriously injuring a civilian and leaving a firefighter with minor injuries, San Francisco Fire Department officials told SFGATE.

Officials were extinguishing the fire on the 1700 block of 22nd Avenue and treating the person for burns, the fire department said just after 9:30 a.m. Twitter users nearby wrote that they heard and felt an "explosion" shortly before seeing the smoke in the distance. More than 100 firefighters responded to the scene, and the 1700 block has been evacuated, SFFD spokesperson Jonathan Baxter told SFGATE. One occupant is still unaccounted for.

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, the home had completely collapsed, SFFD photos and videos showed. The two houses next to it, one on each side, appear to have sustained some damage but were still standing. Joel Engardio, the San Francisco supervisor who represents the area, also shared photos showing damage to the houses across the street.

SFFD representatives are investigating the cause of the blaze. The civilian and the firefighter have been transported to a local hospital for treatment, according to a 12:45 p.m. update posted on the fire department's Twitter account.

This breaking news story has been updated.