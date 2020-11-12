San Francisco rolls back reopenings as coronavirus cases surge

As coronavirus cases in San Francisco surge, Mayor London Breed announced Tuesday the elimination of indoor dining, a limit on capacity at gyms and movie theaters and a pause on the reopening of additional high schools until further notice.

Breed also recommended people limit all non-essential travel, including holiday trips, at this time.

"The hard choices we make now will help make our future better," said Breed. "We have to do what is necessary to protect the people of San Francisco."

She added, "I know the people of the city are tired of me asking so much of you...We are asking for a lot more. As we approach the holiday season we need everyone to be mindful of what is at stake."

Indoor dining at restaurants or bars serving meals are required to close Saturday. Indoor dining establishments in hotels, museums or at other venues will also need to shutter. Outdoor dining may continue.

Fitness centers and movie theaters will be required to maintain 25% capacity with more more than 50 people, reversing the previous limit of 100 people beginning Saturday.

Schools currently open will be allowed to remain open and elementary and middle schools can continue to welcome back students.

San Francisco Health Director Dr. Grant Colfax said he's alarmed by the recent rate of spread in the city. From Oct. 21 to Nov. 5, the number of new daily cases per 100,000 residents jumped up from 3.7 to 9 per 100,000 residents. The city is currently averaging 80 new cases a day, up from 32 at the end of October.