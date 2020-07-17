San Francisco, San Mateo counties appear to be headed for state watch list

San Francisco and San Mateo counties appear to be destined for the dreaded California state watch list, where counties become subject to state-mandated business closures if they appear on the list for three consecutive days.

There are six different indicators that can land a county on the watch list:

1. A seven-day average of fewer than 150 tests conducted per 100,000 residents

2. More than 100 cases per 100,000 residents over 14 days

3. More than 25 cases per 100,000 residents over 14 days AND a seven-day average of test positivity over 8%

4. A 10% increase in the three-day-average for hospitalizations

5. Having less than 20% of ICU beds available

6. Having less than 25% of ventilators available

Most counties go on the list due to case and hospitalization increases (2 and 4). Analysis first conducted by the Mercury News and confirmed by SFGATE shows that both San Francisco and San Mateo counties have recorded over 100 cases per 100,000 residents over the past 14 days, which should land both counties on the watch list sometime in the near future.

SFGATE analysis found that San Francisco has seen 115.9 cases per 100,000 residents over the most recent 14 days of reporting and San Mateo has seen 124.6 cases per 100,000 residents. Unless daily case increases dramatically decline, it will likely be difficult for the two counties to get off of the watch list in under three days.

San Francisco and San Mateo are the only two Bay Area counties not on the watch list at this point, as Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, Santa Clara, Solano and Sonoma have all been on the watch list for well over the three days required to trigger business closures. Counties on the watch list for more than three days are required to shut down indoor operations for hair salons, nail salons, other personal care services, gyms, malls, places of worship, and offices for non-critical sectors.

For San Francisco, the new closures would not impact the county much as officials have continued to delay the reopening of most indoor businesses. For San Mateo, however, the state-mandated closures would likely upend the local economy once again as indoor businesses have been open with modifications for almost a month.

Counties that have already been ordered to close businesses have been instructed to keep them closed for at least three weeks.