San Francisco says indoor dining won't resume until the end of month at the earliest

San Francisco County currently has a green light to bring back indoor dining as a result of its status in the red tier of the state's color-coded reopening plan, but city officials said Friday that restaurants cannot let patrons dine inside until the county changes tiers once more.

"San Francisco will move forward with indoor dining at 25% capacity, up to 100 people, once classified as 'orange' on the State's tiered system, which will occur no sooner than the end of the month," the city wrote in a press release. "The San Francisco Department of Public Health is developing health and safety guidelines in coordination with the local restaurant industry in order to prepare restaurants for the safest reopening possible."

To qualify for the orange tier, San Francisco must report fewer than four daily cases per 100,000 residents and a test positivity below 5% for 14 consecutive days. According to the state's Safer Economy website, S.F. had an adjusted daily case rate of 3.9 and a test positivity of 2.4% on the Sept. 15 assessment day.

"Restaurants have been hit hard by COVID-19. Many have adapted with takeout and outdoor dining, but they've still been barely hanging on and, sadly, some have closed for good," Mayor London Breed said. "We are laying out the next steps to make sure restaurants are ready to reopen as safely as possible... Helping our restaurant industry survive this pandemic is a key part of our longer-term economic recovery."

Of the four Bay Area counties currently in the red tier, San Francisco and Santa Clara are the two currently not allowing indoor dining, while Napa and Marin allow restaurants to serve customers indoors.

In the red tier, restaurants can serve customers at up to 25% capacity -- a number that ticks up to 50% once a county moves into the orange tier. Counties are assigned their tiers every Tuesday.

