San Francisco says the Zoo may reopen but salons, barbers must keep waiting

San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced Friday that the city will allow the San Francisco Zoo and Gardens to reopen as early as July 13 with an approved safety plan in place.

The San Francisco Zoo has been struggling financially in recent weeks due to a protracted closure prompted by the coronavirus outbreak. As of earlier this week, it had burned through most of its $2.6 million Paycheck Protection Program loan, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. The zoo's owners and managers, frustrated, had been asking why a mostly-outdoor zoo had not been allowed to reopen while some indoor businesses were already able to welcome back visitors.

Friday's news nevertheless came as a bit of a surprise to zoo administrators, who were apparently informed of the mayor's announcement along with the general public.

The Zoo has since released some details of its reopening plan, including the implementation of an online reservation system, a mandatory face mask policy, hand sanitizer stations throughout the park and a new attendance limit of 50% of the zoo's capacity.

The San Francisco Zoo was initially included in a grouping of businesses the city was planning to allow to reopen with new health guidelines on June 29, along with indoor dining, outdoor bars, museums, aquariums and outdoor swimming pools. Personal care-related businesses, including hair salons, barbershops, nail salons and tattoo parlors were scheduled to follow suit on July 13.

However, a sudden surge in cases in the city and across the Bay Area and state caused Mayor Breed and the city's health officials to re-evaluate the schedule and reverse course, pushing projected opening dates back until cases slow down.

In addition to Friday's SF Zoo announcement, Mayor Breed also outlined two other changes to the existing shelter-in-place rules.

First, companies leading boating and fishing expeditions will soon be provided with guidelines for how they may reopen. Details were not included in the announcement, other than that such trips may only involve up to 12 people. Second, the city will now permit grocery markets and other stores to allow patrons to utilize reusable bags for their purchases.

Personal care businesses, defined in the announcement as services offering "haircuts, massages, tattoos and body piercing, manicures and pedicures" will be included in the next round of reopenings, but only if such services can be completed while everyone wears a mask. An update will be given to the public on July 15 regarding when those businesses can aim to reopen.

“COVID-19 is still too prevalent in our community, and we need to be vigilant and take all the precautions that are proven to slow the spread,” said Mayor Breed in a statement. “Unfortunately, reopening businesses that will encourage gathering and interacting with people outside of your own household is not the safe thing to do right now. I know people want to continue reopening, but in order for that to happen we need to once again flatten the curve so that we’re able to do so.”

City health officials will continue to monitor health indicators as well as the local reproductive rate of the virus to guide further reopening efforts.

This article was updated to include details from the zoo's reopening plan.

