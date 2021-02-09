San Francisco school board head defends not consulting historians in renaming process

A New Yorker interview with San Francisco school board president Gabriela López could have been an opportunity to contextualize the recent controversial process over renaming schools.

Instead, it became a tense back-and-forth over the seemingly arbitrary standards of the renaming committee on the merits of Abraham Lincoln and Sen. Dianne Feinstein — along with some barbs thrown at San Francisco Mayor London Breed in the process.

To jog your memory: After years of debate, largely within San Francisco Unified School District's School Renaming Advisory Committee, the school board voted near-unanimously to rename 44 K-12 schools based on a set of qualifications, including namesakes being slave owners or abetting in slavery or genocide, people attached to human rights violations, or individuals who are "known racists and/or white supremacists."

When asked by New Yorker journalist Isaac Chotiner, an Oakland resident, about the incorrect historical context of some renamings, including poet James Russell Lowell — Lowell High's namesake who was selected for renaming over anti-Black sentiments, per Lowell's student newspaper — López reiterated the need for "dialogue."

"I know the committee is still meeting, and they're still open to that," she said.

But López defended the lack of historian involvement in the renaming process. Chotimer asked, point blank: "Did the committee want historians to testify? And why or why not?"

"It's hard for me to answer that question without just pointing to [committee statements that] 'they did not want to include historians,'" she said.

"They included a diverse set of community members, people with a set of experiences that contribute to these discussions, people from different backgrounds who are also educated in their own rights. So I think that was the makeup of the committee."

When pressed over Feinstein, López said that it was an effort "to really help broaden how the community sees itself."

"I think that we really should be seeing this as an opportunity to uplift other people, other movements, other names that were normally not seen," she said.

López then expressed her gripes with much of the debate, from both media and community members, surrounding the renaming process.

"[Whenever] issues like this come out or arise, people need to combat it and try to find any problems around what we're discussing," she said. "It's something that people have a lot of issues with."

But the most charged statement López made during the interview was not about school renaming. Instead, when Chotiner asked about Breed's comments on renaming, she said: "I know that when it comes to schools, any opportunity to cause further division is what the mayor has contributed to."

"What she's talking about as far as reopening schools, that is what we're working on every single day. The fact that people are pointing to 'We don't have a plan' — that's completely false."

Read the full New Yorker Q&A here.