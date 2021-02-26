San Francisco sinkhole closes portion of I-280 off-ramp

It's not a typical sight in San Francisco.

A sinkhole developed in a section of the I-280 freeway off-ramp at Sixth Street on Thursday afternoon, the San Francisco California Highway Patrol reported on Twitter.

CHP closed the No. 1 lane on the the off-ramp and it's not known when it will reopen. The Nos. 2 and 3 lanes remained open as of 3:30 p.m.

Caltrans crews arrived at the site and may need to close the entire off-ramp to repair the roadway.