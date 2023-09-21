San Francisco store owner gave away his 40-year-old shop for free

When pet store owner John Chan posted on the site Nextdoor about selling his San Francisco shop for $0, he never expected the response he got. But more than 100 calls and emails later, he has found new owners for Chinatown's Pet Central.

"I found three young gentlemen that are perfectly fit. They have lots of energy. They are local," Chan said. "The pet business needs new blood."

Chan said the new owners grew up in Chinatown and used to come into the store as kids. They've even purchased several pets from the shop.

CBS Bay Area first aired a story about the opportunity, and Chan said the media attention was overwhelming. He told SFGATE at the time that the most important qualification was that the people taking over the shop love animals. "Money is not my concern. It has to be someone who loves animals because when you love animals, you can run the store really well," he told SFGATE in August. "It's the most important thing."

Chan's parents opened the store more than 40 years ago. He's retiring for personal reasons, needing a break from working six days a week since the pandemic began and wanting to spend more time with his kids. He said he'll miss the animals, but he'll also miss the regular customers, many of whom, he said, have become friends over the years.