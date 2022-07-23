San Francisco thieves targeting people wearing Rolexes, police say

The San Francisco Police Department issued a warning to the public on Friday stating that thieves are targeting individuals wearing luxury watches such as Rolexes valued at tens of thousands of dollars.

The department said it's investigating more than two dozen high-end watch thefts that have occurred since the start of 2022. Robert Rueca, a spokesperson for the department, said the lowest valued watch in these recent robberies was $10,000.

Police did not provide details on the incidents, but said they occurred in "high-traffic, popular destination spots in the city."

Rueca said robberies have happened in neighborhoods such as North Beach, the Marina and Union Square, but emphasized "this could happen anywhere in the city.

The department believes the robberies are "coordinated and organized" by groups, Rueca said.

This warning comes after police in the East Bay have responded to at least three recent watch and jewelry thefts.

Walnut Creek resident Elvira Zhumasheva told KTVU news that two men followed home her fiance on July 19 and pistol-whipped him before taking his Rolex.

""Two guys come out with guns and they say, 'Don't move, give us your watch,' " Zhumasheva told the TV news station.

Earlier this month, a teen and two minors were arrested for allegedly robbing a man of his $40,000 Rolex in a Danville Trader Joe's parking lot.

The Walnut Creek Police Department issued a statement July 16 saying it has added patrol shifts downtown in response to jewelry thefts.

San Francisco police advised the public to keep valuables out of sight or at home when out and about in the city. Rueca said that if you're robbed, you should comply, as suspects are often armed.

The SF Police Department said the robbery detail is investigating recent crimes and following any leads that may lead to the arrest of a suspect.