San Francisco to limit car access to Union Square after looting

Cars will be restricted in San Francisco's Union Square after a shocking incident of retail theft on Friday night.

The San Francisco Police Department said in a statement it responded to reports of possible looting and vandalism at several retail establishments, including the Louis Vuitton store, at 8:10 p.m. Additional officers were called to the scene to address reports of crime. The alleged thieves smashed windows, leaving piles of shattered glass across the sidewalk of the store that's adjacent to the Macy's department store.

Burberry, Bloomingdale's and Yves Saint Laurent, among other retailers, were also targeted, police said.

Saturday afternoon, Mayor London Breed and Police Chief Bill Scott held a press conference to condemn the thieves and announce coming changes to Union Square in the wake of the incident.

"We're going to making some changes to Union Square and how cars are able to access," Breed said. "There will be limited access in terms of when you come to this area."

Specifics have not yet been announced, but the restrictions are expected soon. SFPD is also increasing its presence in city's famed shopping district. "We will flood this area with police officers for the foreseeable future," Scott said.

"We have to make it difficult for people do to what they did last night," he added. "Pull up right next to a business, shatter the windows, wipe out everything they can carry, get right in their cars parked at the curb and leave."

Eight people have been arrested in connection with Friday's incident so far, although Scott said he expects more arrests as police have "hours and hours of video" and some suspects "are familiar to us."

San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin also condemned the retail robbers in a series of tweets Saturday.

"Trust and safety are our core values in this city," he wrote. "Last night's organized crime in Union Square, Bayview District and beyond must never happen again. These crimes are happening around the Bay and across the country. I stand in partnership with our local, regional, state, and federal partners as we work together to do whatever it takes to keep you safe."