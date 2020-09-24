San Francisco Tudor-style home owned by Tom Steyer is for sale for $11 million

Billionaire activist Tom Steyer, a former presidential candidate, has listed his longtime San Francisco home for $11 million.

The grand residence, at 3030 Pacific Avenue in Pacific Heights, spans 5,625 square feet with seven bedrooms and six baths and views of the Bay to the north and the city to the south. The Tudor-style mansion rises over four levels on a tight 0.12-acre city lot. It was built in 1908, but has been extensively upgraded and showcases period details, such as crown and baseboard moldings, bordered hardwood flooring and beamed 11-foot ceilings.

"Our family has a ton of great memories in that house," Steyer told the Wall Street Journal via email. "We kept it in the hopes that one of our kids would move in there someday, but that doesn't look like it will happen, and so we put it up for sale."

Steyer is also reportedly selling a Lake Tahoe home for $2.8 million, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The Pacific Heights home is accessed from the front by a tidy brick staircase. The front garden of the home is adorned with hydroponic plantings, a waterfall fountain and koi pond.

Inside, a graceful entry foyer faces a staircase, a powder room and a built-in children's book nook. There is a magnificent living room centered around a fireplace with mantle and built-in bookshelves. The room is lit by natural southern light and opens to a quiet deck with an ornate wrought-iron railing and kiva-style seating around a glass gas fire element.

The second level features four bedrooms and three baths, including the primary suite. Upstairs on the third floor is the family room with views of Twin Peaks, two bedrooms and a bath. The third-floor deck affords sweeping San Francisco Bay views.

On the lower floor is a one bed, one bath suite and a huge playroom or gym. There is also a garage.

A modern and open kitchen features a center island that contains two stainless sinks and an additional prep sink sits to the left of the stove.

The lushly landscaped yard has a decked area with a lacrosse/tennis backboard at one end, and space for seating at the other. A path through rows of mature trees and plantings leads to a large open paved area, "perfect for entertaining," the official listing says. A stone path meanders among flowers to a stone bench and leads to a "charming" play structure/treehouse. The backyard, with additional decked and paved areas and a grilling space provides an opportunity for outdoor dining.

The home, as one might expect from its environmentalist owners, is equipped with 30 solar panels, a double-helix wind turbine, a photovoltaic glass awning across the facade and a generator.

"Rarely do one of these special homes come to market," according to the listing. "I t presents a fabulously intuitive floorplan, fantastic public rooms, modern upgrades, period elegance, idyllic outdoor space, and Bay views, all in a prime Pacific Heights location."

Steyer, who made his fortune at the Farallon Capital Management hedge fund, paid $1.8 million for the home in 1990, according to news reports and realtor.com.

The couple still owns another home in San Francisco, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Nina Hatvany of Compass is the listing agent for the Pacific Heights home.