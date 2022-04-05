San Francisco woman accused in Penngrove burglary

A San Francisco woman is accused of breaking into a Penngrove home and rummaging through the victims’ garage this past weekend.

Cherry Neal, 28, was arrested on suspicion of burglary, providing false identification to a peace officer and on a no-bail warrant related to an assault with a deadly weapon in San Francisco, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

About 6:15 a.m. Sunday, the victims reported they had woken up and discovered the suspect in their home’s attached garage on Railroad Avenue.

A sheriff’s deputy confronted her and she had a garage door opener and pair of gloves belonging to the victims, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Neal is accused of providing a fake name and date of birth before the deputy and a dispatcher found her actual name and birth date.

Jail records show Neal is in custody at the Sonoma County jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.

