San Francisco woman rows solo to Hawaii, breaks world record

San Francisco resident Lia Ditton has broken a women’s world record with the completion of a solo row from San Francisco to Hawaii in 86 days.

Ditton docked at the Waikiki Yacht Club in Honolulu on Saturday, Sept. 12, after almost 3 months spent on the ocean in her 21-foot rowboat alone, according to her Facebook page, “Row Lia Row.”

Starting out in San Francisco on June 12, Ditton made the journey in 86 days, 10 hours, 5 minutes and 56 seconds, breaking the record set in 2008 by Roz Savage of 100 days, according to KHON.

Along the 2,500-nautical-mile trip, Ditton wrote on Facebook about her experiences, including shark sightings, dangerous waves and intense weather conditions.

“This voyage continues to be the greatest psychological challenge of my life - rowing the boat from which I was thrown into the sea, the boat in which I woke upside down water gushing in through the exit door,” Ditton wrote on Aug. 20. “The voice in my head is insidious. My body ignores my mind. My body just rows.”

Ditton’s next mission? Becoming the first person to row solo from Choshi, Japan, to the Golden Gate Bridge, a 5,500-nautical-mile trip.