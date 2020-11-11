San Francisco's famed 'Full House' home sells for $5.4 million

The 1883 Italianate San Francisco Victorian famous for its appearance in the opening credits of '90s sitcom "Full House" and Netflix's "Fuller House" reboot has finally sold after more than a year on the market.

The home at 1709 Broderick Street was first listed in May 2019 for $5.99 million, only to have its price cut to $5.75 million in Sept. 2019 and then again to $5.5 million in Feb. 2020. It sold this month for $5.35 million.

The home was purchased by "Full House" creator Jeff Franklin for $4 million in 2016. Franklin purchased the home with the intention of renovating the interior to look more like the sitcom set, but his permits were revoked after neighbors complained the revamped home would be even more of a draw to "Full House" fans.

There are five bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms spread across the home's 2,484 square feet. The interior has 11-foot ceilings and original molding, though it looks nothing like the home inhabited by a widowed father (Bob Saget), his three adorable daughters, best friend (Dave Coulier) and brother-in-law (John Stamos). The show was shot in a Burbank studio, as was the reboot, and fans are often confused as the show's opening credits makes the home look like it's one of the Painted Ladies in Alamo Square.

The home recently got an extensive renovation and now sports a Richard Landry design, with custom kitchen cabinetry, marble countertops and brass fixtures.

The buyer still gets to keep a little bit of show nostalgia, though, as in the extensive patio and English garden there is a small, secret garden with the handprints and signatures of the show's cast in cement.