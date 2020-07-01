San Francisco’s historic Ghirardelli marquee will soon disappear - but it's being preserved for years to come

The emblematic marquee seen glimmering above the Fisherman’s Wharf waterfront for over a century will soon leave a vacant space in San Francisco's skyline.

One of the city's most notable landmarks, the historic Ghirardelli sign has grown worse for wear over the years, its paint tarnished and lights plagued by electric malfunctions. One by one, each 19-foot-tall letter will be taken down so it can be replicated and preserved for years to come, according to The Chronicle.

The Ghirardelli marquee has illuminated the city since 1915, when it was erected in celebration of the first World’s Fair, the Panama Pacific International Exposition.

Toward the end of summer, the marquee is expected to return to its rightful place above the chocolate factory-turned-upscale retail space. Now designated as a historic landmark, the sign will be replicated out of aluminum and new LED lights will be installed as well, according to Jamestown, the real estate company that owns the property. The project will likely be completed and unveiled in September, Jamestown president Michael Phillips told the Chronicle.

This news comes just two weeks after the shuttered tourist attraction reopened for the first time since March. Most shops, including the Ghirardelli Chocolate Marketplace, are welcoming guests once again, though some eateries continue to offer outdoor dining only.

Amanda Bartlett is an SFGATE Digital Reporter. Email: amanda.bartlett@sfgate.com | Twitter: @byabartlett