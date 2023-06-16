KRON-TV in San Francisco is becoming a CW affiliate and will start airing programming from the network in September, station owners announced this week.

In addition to a new prime time lineup of CW programming, live sports and special event programming, KRON-TV, known locally as KRON4, will add a weekday 2 p.m. newscast and a nightly 11 p.m. newscast, according to a Wednesday news release from Nexstar Media Group Inc.

The CW Network, commonly referred to as just The CW, was launched in 2006 and took over the programming of both UPN and The WB networks.

“As The CW’s #1 affiliate group, Nexstar is very pleased to be bringing the network’s programming to these stations this fall, especially with a new lineup of prime-time shows such as ‘Inside the NFL,’ ‘Sullivan’s Crossing,’ and ‘Fboy Island,’ and returning hits such as ‘All-American,’ and ‘Walker,’” Andrew Alford, president of Nexstar’s broadcasting division, said in the news release.

KRON-TV is one of three stations owned and operated by Nexstar Media Group Inc. that will become affiliated with CW Network on Sept. 1, along with WPHL-TV in Philadelphia and WTTA-TV in Tampa.

“These stations in Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Tampa have deep relationships with their viewers, advertisers, and the communities they serve; they are a great addition to the CW family and will help us better shape the future of the network,” CW President Dennis Miller said in the release.