San Francisco's new D.A. says she can 'restore order' while pressing reform. Critics aren't so sure

After a tumultuous and expensive recall effort that ousted Chesa Boudin last month, San Francisco has a new district attorney — a prosecutor who quit Boudin's office to join the campaign against him.

Mayor London Breed named Brooke Jenkins to the interim post Thursday, drawing praise from San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott and the police union.

Boudin's supporters, however, have been pushing back, questioning Jenkins' experience and record on criminal justice reform in a city famous for its historically progressive politics but where public concerns about crime have drawn a more typical law-and-order response from officials.

"Unfortunately, as we all know, we are at a tipping point in San Francisco," Jenkins said during a news conference Thursday night after Breed's announcement. "San Franciscans do not feel safe, and concerns surrounding public safety have become their No. 1 concern."

The recall that ousted Boudin in the middle of his first term became a referendum on some of San Francisco's most painfully visible social problems, including homelessness, property crime and drug addiction.

The campaign, of which Jenkins was a part, painted Boudin as a soft-on-crime prosecutor. It sought to tie his reform policies to a wave of high-profile crimes, including a fatal hit-and-run involving a man on parole, a series of smash-and-grab robberies from high-end Union Square stores and a wave of attacks against elderly Asian American residents.

Property and violent crimes, in fact, fell by double-digit percentages during Boudin's first two years in office. But some individual categories of crime surged in the same time: Burglaries rose 47%; motor vehicle theft, 36%. Homicides also increased, though Boudin took office the year after the city saw its lowest number of killings in more than half a century in 2019.

Under her leadership, Jenkins said Thursday, the district attorney's office "will work diligently every single day to restore order to our city and to bring our city back to being the beautiful city that we know it is."

She vowed to pursue cases against violent and repeat offenders, those who carry out hate crimes and to crack down on drug use in the streets, though she said she would remain committed to criminal justice reform. Jenkins said she will also make tamping down property crime a priority.

But critics said her appointment signaled a backsliding on reform efforts in the district attorney's office.

John Hamasaki, a San Francisco defense attorney and former police commissioner who frequently spoke out against the Boudin recall, was vocal in his criticism of Jenkins on Twitter, calling her unethical and generally incompetent.

Jenkins has no management experience and has "a pretty good history of what I think is objectively unethical conduct," Hamasaki told The Times on Friday.

He pointed to Jenkins' prosecution of Daniel Gudino, who killed his mother during a mental health episode in 2020.

"This was a mentally ill person who killed his mother, and all the doctors except one said he's out of his mind," Hamasaki said. "She wanted him in prison for life."

Gudino was convicted of second-degree murder, but a jury deadlocked on whether he was legally insane, and then-Dist. Atty. Boudin chose to not fight the insanity plea, over Jenkins' objections, according to SFist. Gudino was committed to a mental hospital, and Jenkins cited the case in an interview with a San Francisco Chronicle columnist about why she left Boudin's office.

"She quit because she lost and the district attorney wouldn't let her retry," Hamasaki said. "There's enough in her history to show she doesn't have the experience or judgment to lead the office responsibly."

The San Francisco Latinx Democratic Club said in a statement Friday that Breed's appointment of Jenkins signals a return to cash bail, the use of strikes to enhance sentencing penalties, gang enhancements and charging minors as adults — all practices that Boudin had sought to end.

"We unequivocally oppose this dangerous appointment of an individual who is committed to a vision of returning to a world with mass incarceration of our Black and Brown communities; where 'guilty till proven innocent' is the motto of the current occupant in the district attorney's office," the statement said.

Jenkins pushed back against the allegations.

"There've been a lot of misconceived notions about what I stood for," she said after she was sworn in Friday. "I want to be clear that holding offenders accountable does not mean that we cannot move forward with progressive criminal justice reform."

Jenkins spoke about her experience as a Black and Latina woman with family members who've been charged with crimes.