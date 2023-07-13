San Francisco’s Presidio Tunnel Tops is getting a big expansion

Presidio Tunnel Tops, one of San Francisco's most stunning new parks, is already getting a big expansion.

Grounds will be added just west of the Outpost playground, including 1.5 acres of picnic areas, lawn space and vegetation. The park has been incredibly popular since its debut last year — the Presidio Trust said it has had more than 1.8 million visits — and the transformation of part of the neighboring Sports Basement parking lot is essential to its continued success, said Chief Park Officer Michael Boland.

The expansion of the park could have happened as part of the original Tunnel Tops plan, Boland said, but then the pandemic hit, so delays necessitated adding it later.

The asphalt will be torn up and replaced with multiple picnic tables and "large picnic banquettes" with seating for almost 240 people. There will also be grills, more bike parking and drinking fountains. Native plants will surround the new amenities, making the area, known as Outpost Meadow, more climate resilient for the future.

It will also open up another entrance to the playground, which has seen more than 400,000 visitors in the past year, the Presidio Trust said in a news release. While also offering more unrivaled views of the Golden Gate Bridge, the land will allow further access to the food trucks that line the nearby roadway.

Outpost Meadow won't debut until the end of 2025, the Presidio Trust estimated, but construction will begin in August, first by tearing down an adjacent old army commissary building. Sports Basement will eventually add a second lot on the north side of its building to accommodate for lost parking.

While gathering feedback from visitors since the park opened in July 2022, a larger number of picnic areas was consistently the biggest request from a forum of more than 10,000 people. "Tunnel tops has been such a big hit, and creating more space for the public to enjoy is really exciting," Boland told SFGATE over the phone. "... It's created the space that the community asked us for for so long."

Funding for the new project, which will total around $23 million, comes from California's "Outdoors for All" initiative.