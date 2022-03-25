San Francisco's Transamerica Pyramid to get $250 million facelift

San Francisco's 50-year-old icon at the downtown end of Columbus Avenue — the Transamerica Pyramid — is getting a giant renovation courtesy of owner Michael Shvo.

Work began this week on the $250 million project that will reimagine much of the interior space, including the addition of a private bar and lounge on the uppermost 48th floor and opening up the ceiling of the lobby to expose the building's lattice frame. The renovation will add new retail locations in the lobby, including a bookstore, cafe and flower shop, reports the San Francisco Business Times. Three floors of the building were recently leased to luxury private members club Core.

Outside of the 853-foot tower's famous sloping walls, Redwood Park at its base will be expanded and lined with cherry trees. The project, designed by British architects Foster + Partners, also includes the renovation of 505 Sansome Street and a $150 million expansion of neighboring 545 Sansome, aka 3 Transamerica.

Shvo's upgrade to the block marks the biggest investment in downtown San Francisco since the pandemic began.

Completed in 1972, the pyramid's futurist design proved controversial with San Franciscans at the time, though over the years it has grown more popular. At 853 feet it stood as the tallest, and arguably most famous, building in the city until the construction of the Salesforce Tower in 2018.

"At Shvo, we are focused on buying iconic properties that evoke an emotional reaction in tenants," Shvo told the Business Times, "So with that, we are starting — and it's all starting now — the renovation of the park, the renovation of the building to make this the true heart of San Francisco, which it has been previously and it will be in the future."