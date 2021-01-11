San Jose man missing after being swept into ocean at Marin Headlands

The search for a San Jose man swept from the bluffs into the ocean in the Marin Headlands was suspended overnight and will resume Monday, according to the National Park Service.

The man, who is in his 30s, was scrambling on the rocks Sunday at about 2:30 p.m. with friends when he was pulled into the water by a sneaker wave. Two of his friends reached nearby rocks and were later rescued.

National park rangers, Southern Marin Fire Protection District, a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter and lifeboat, and a California Highway Patrol helicopter were all part of the search for the man, which was hindered by extreme ocean conditions.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family, officials said.

High surf led to multiple rescue missions around the greater Bay Area on Sunday.

Rescue crews pulled 12 children from the frigid waters outside Santa Cruz Harbor Sunday afternoon when multiple sailboats capsized amid dangerous surf.

The rescue occurred when four boats that were part of a sailing school hit choppy waters at the mouth of the harbor, according to the Santa Cruz Fire Department and California State Parks. When a large wave hit, 20 people including 12 kids were tossed into the ocean.

Two people were swept into the ocean at Pescadero State Beach in San Mateo County. One person was rescued and transported to the hospital, but the other remains missing.

The National Weather Service issued a high surf warning Sunday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., advising of potentially dangerous waves that could reach up to 29 feet or higher along the coast.