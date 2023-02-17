San Jose: Police searching for woman accused of kidnapping her 2-year-old daughter

AUSTIN TURNER
BAY AREA NEWS GROUP
February 16, 2023, 4:21PM
Updated 20 minutes ago

The San Jose Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a child who was the victim in an apparent parental kidnapping.

Crystal Mendez, was suspected of abducting her 2-year-old daughter, Tayana, from a San Jose residence Wednesday. They were last seen at an Oakland BART station on Wednesday, authorities said in a tweet Thursday morning.

In the images from Wednesday, Crystal wore a white hoodie, black ripped jeans and dark sneakers. San Jose police said she’s 5-foot-1 and 150 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes, and the word “Dante” tattooed on her neck.

Crystal pushed the young girl in a teal and black stroller. Tayana wore a white jacket with pink sleeves and blue jeans.

Police said Crystal had ties to San Francisco’s Tenderloin District and the child had been living under the care of a guardian.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

