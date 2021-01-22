Subscribe

San Jose police shoot, kill ’person of interest’ in Gilroy homicide

ASSOCIATED PRESS
January 22, 2021, 8:24AM

SAN JOSE — Police on Thursday shot and killed a man who was considered a “person of interest" in a killing but police didn't immediately say whether he was armed.

The man was shot at about 11 a.m. during a confrontation with several officers at an apartment complex, Sgt. Christian Camarillo said at a news conference.

He died at a hospital. No officers were hurt.

Camarillo didn't identify the man or say whether he had a weapon but said he was considered a person of interest in a homicide in Gilroy and in several shootings in Gilroy and Morgan Hill.

He also had arrest warrants for weapons charges in San Jose, Camarillo said.

“Obviously he was an ongoing threat,” Camarillo said. “We’re dealing with a very, very dangerous individual here.”

