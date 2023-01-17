San Jose teacher arrested after mom finds ‘inappropriate’ texts on teen’s phone, police say

DON SWEENEY
SACRAMENTO BEE
January 17, 2023, 1:48PM
A San Jose mother’s discovery of “inappropriate” texts from a former teacher on her 17-year-old daughter’s phone led to his arrest, California police reported.

The mom reported the texts on Jan. 9 to police, which investigated and found the teacher had sexually assaulted the teen while she attended Silver Creek High School, a San Jose police news release said.

Te Jung, 31, of San Jose, now an English teacher at Yerba Buena High School, faces a charge of sexual assault on a minor, the release said.

Investigators are seeking more possible victims, police said.

Police ask anyone with information to contact a detective at 4576@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-3214. Anonymous tips may be left at 408-947-7867.

